PDF iconDownload This Paper
Open PDF in Browser
Add Paper to My Library
Permalink
Using these links will ensure access to this page indefinitely
Copy URL
Copy DOI

The Unintended Consequences of Rebalancing

Fisher College of Business Working Paper No. 2025-03-001

Charles A. Dice Center Working Paper No. 2025-01

62 Pages Posted: 3 Feb 2025 Last revised: 10 Feb 2025

See all articles by Campbell R. Harvey

Campbell R. Harvey

Duke University - Fuqua School of Business; National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER)

Michele G. Mazzoleni

The Capital Group Companies

Alessandro Melone

Ohio State University (OSU) - Fisher College of Business

Date Written: January 28, 2025

Abstract

Institutional investors engage in trillions of dollars of regular portfolio rebalancing, often based on calendar schedules or deviations from allocation targets. We document that such rebalancing has a market impact and generates predictable price patterns. When stocks are overweight, funds sell stocks and buy bonds, leading to a decrease in equity returns of 17 basis points over the next day. Our results are robust to controls for momentum, reversals, and macroeconomic information. Importantly, we estimate that current rebalancing practices cost investors about $16 billion annually-or $200 per U.S. household. Moreover, the predictability of these trades enables certain market participants to profit by front-running the orders of large institutional funds. While rebalancing remains a fundamental tool for investors, our findings highlight the costs associated with prevailing strategies and emphasize the need for innovative approaches to mitigate these costs. href="https://docs.google.com/document/d/1RIc_ruT1Hq_uBpP7CVTDstg1gNR0QsvH4oFBhNuZrtQ/edit?usp=sharing" rel="nofollow">PRESS RELEASE

Keywords: Rebalancing, Institutional Investors, Return Dynamics, Price Pressures, Reversal

JEL Classification: G11, G12, G23

Suggested Citation

Harvey, Campbell R. and Mazzoleni, Michele and Melone, Alessandro, The Unintended Consequences of Rebalancing (January 28, 2025). Fisher College of Business Working Paper No. 2025-03-001, Charles A. Dice Center Working Paper No. 2025-01, Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=5122748 or http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.5122748

Campbell R. Harvey (Contact Author)

Duke University - Fuqua School of Business ( email )

Box 90120
Durham, NC 27708-0120
United States
919-660-7768 (Phone)

HOME PAGE: http://www.duke.edu/~charvey

National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER)

1050 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02138
United States

Michele Mazzoleni

The Capital Group Companies ( email )

333 S. Hope Street, 53rd Floor
Los Angeles, CA 90071
United States

Alessandro Melone

Ohio State University (OSU) - Fisher College of Business ( email )

2100 Neil Avenue
Columbus, OH 43210-1144
United States

PDF iconDownload This Paper
Open PDF in Browser

Do you have a job opening that you would like to promote on SSRN?

Place Job Opening

Paper statistics

Downloads
2,654
Abstract Views
8,123
Rank
11,066
63 References
PlumX Metrics

Related eJournals